Against all advice and my better judgment, I fed the troll. It wasn't a meal, just a snack - friendly advice that if he wanted his comments published here on The Echidna, he might try framing them a little less abusively. The response was as predictable as it was sad - more abuse and an implied threat to my life.
He was blocked, his threat sent up the line to management. Using different email addresses, he's tried to sneak back under the wire but we've stopped him at every turn. I've occasionally wondered who in the media he's harassing these days, glad it's no longer me.
After my year in the burrow (gosh, that went quickly), he's the only one we've had to block. Apart from the odd angry missive, The Echidna has been a happy place, its community of readers informed, polite, sensible and often amusing. Most importantly, they're civil when offering their opinions or perspectives.
Unfortunately, The Echidna is one of a few exceptions in a media landscape that is too often hostile, angry, reactive and just plain unpleasant. Stan Grant's departure from the ABC's Q+A program has brought the media toxicity into sharp focus this week.
The presenter, who, it must be said, is not everyone's cup of tea, was subjected to a torrent of racist abuse for his commentary as an Indigenous Australian on colonialism in a panel discussion on the coronation. The usual conservative carnival-barkers over at News Corp piled on and the echo chamber joined in by way of comments under their online opinion pieces. The trolls had a field day but that's not why Stan stepped aside. The lack of support from his bosses at Aunty was. Also, the media in general, a problem he said he was part of.
On Monday, the Daily Telegraph was still at it. Hawking a story on Facebook about how Stan had admitted back in the 1990s he was sensitive to criticism, it again stirred up the racists. After just a dozen or so of the 2100 comments, I felt I needed a shower. It was horrible.
I'm no great fan of Stan. But my criticism is about his presenting style and tendency to dominate conversation. His race doesn't - and shouldn't - ever enter into it. But, by publishing toxic comments under its masthead's page, News Corp clearly thinks it's acceptable. Either that or it simply can't be bothered moderating its Facebook pages, happy to trawl for clicks and engagement regardless of the consequences. Happy to feed the trolls.
The eSafety Commissioner says of trolling: "The troll may ... encourage mob mentality, urging others to join in the attack so it becomes a pile on." Also: "Trolls ... often try to downplay the impact of their behaviour, claiming anyone who's upset by their posts or comments is overreacting. They may say it was just a joke, or the person who they targeted needs to toughen up. This can make the person who was trolled feel even worse."
Anyway, enough of the sewer - we'll leave that to the trolls. Far better to thank all of you who make The Echidna and its busy burrow of readers and correspondents such a pleasant place to be.
- Police have suspended a 33-year-old constable after a 95-year-old great-grandmother was Tasered last week. NSW Police said the senior constable attached to the Monaro Police District had been taken off duties while retaining his pay.
- An "alarming" number of Australians are seeking homelessness services but are left without a permanent home because of the social housing crisis. In three years, the number of people seeking help from Mission Australia's homelessness services has surged by 26 per cent.
- Four out of five local councils have been impacted by natural disasters since 2019, as the growing frequency of wild weather mounts pressure on emergency responders. Millions of Australians have been affected by floods and fires in recent years and the situation is only expected to get worse, with recovery funding anticipated to double in coming years.
THEY SAID IT: "The mob is the mother of tyrants." - Diogenes
YOU SAID IT: One-year-old, the Albanese government, like all of us in Australia, faces serious challenges. The burrow's assessment:
"Mostly top marks to the government in my view," says Ian. "They're running a very steady ship and pointing it in the right direction. Incremental movement in the right direction is better than the chaos and drift of the last lot. I'd like it to move more quickly on a lot of issues, but don't blame it for being cautious. The electorate is fickle, and tends to punish governments for breaking promises even if doing so is the right decision."
Linda is also impressed, pointing to the government's busy legislative agenda. "They are also delivering what they promised even when it loses them friends like stage three tax cuts. Albo and team are behaving like grown ups - calm and measured and getting on with it. I reckon that's what we should expect: deliver on what you said you would. The ABC fact checker reckons that of 64 key promises 18 have been delivered 40 are in progress and six are stalled. I feel much happier with the grown-ups in charge."
Gary says: "The Albanese government is great considering the mess they are dealing with. Albanese is my preferred PM. As for Peter, he has a lot of growing up to do."
"Overall, the Albanese government has done a reasonably good job in difficult circumstances," says Arthur "The worst thing the Albanase government has done is insisting on a referendum on the Voice. The debate which has hardly yet started is the most divisive in living memory. The damage can be minimised by introducing legislation immediately to establish the Voice, thus ending the debate. If the Voice is successful there will be no need for it in a few decades into the future. If (when) it fails it can be quietly dispatched to the rubbish bin like the other well-meaning but failed programs such as ATSIC."
Garry has mixed feelings: "Most of Labor's ministers are down-to-earth, friendly people but unfortunately Chris Bowen is not only completely unaware of how to manage our future and current energy mix but every time he talks about it he has this incredible smirk on his face. Would you trust this man to sell you a car? I don't think so."
"After the debacle that was the Morrison government," says David, "the scandals, rorts, bad policy, abrogation of responsibility, marginalising of vulnerable people, arrogance and lack of any accountability by both ministers and the PM, lack of investment in infrastructure, this Albanese government has hit the ground running. Little hubris, plenty of activity, ministers taking responsibility for their portfolios and in the main handling them very well, realignment with our Pacific neighbours and an attempt to try to assuage the costs of inflation, especially to our most vulnerable. There is still timidity there in handling some of the hard questions, but compared to the previous cabal, a breath of fresh air."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
