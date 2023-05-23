TVAFNC players, brother and sister Tom and Kristen Hodge, along with Logan Gray and Anthony Lupton, designed the guernsey which will be worn by the first grade men's and women's football teams on Saturday. In a memorable day of footy at Greenway Oval, games start at 9.15am, with a smoking ceremony being held at 1pm. Women's first grade starts at 1.20pm and the men's first grade at 3pm.