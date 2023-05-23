The Canberra Times
Tuggeranong Valley Australian Football Netball Club celebrates Indigenous round with guernsey designed by players

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
May 24 2023 - 5:30am
With Greenway Oval's ever-present kangaroos behind them are Tuggeranong Valley Australian Football Netball Club players in the indigenous round jerseys Tom Hodge, Kristen Hodge and Anthony Lupton with club sponsor Kieran Hynes (left), owner Willyama Indigenous ICT Services, and (right) club vice-president Luke Jess. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Players from the Tuggeranong Valley Australian Football Netball Club have designed the guernseys to be worn by their teammates for this weekend's AFL's Sir Doug Nicholls round, recognising Indigenous culture within the league.

Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

