The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Dave Peffer urges Canberra Health Services staff to offer support to friends and colleagues at Calvary

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Health Services chief executive Dave Peffer. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Canberra Health Services chief executive Dave Peffer. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The head of Canberra Health Services has urged team members at the organisation to reach out to staff at Calvary Public Hospital Bruce, saying some have had "nothing but silence".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.