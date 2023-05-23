The Canberra Times
Bradley Mark Flynn, 34, charged after multiple alleged club burglaries, cars and cash stolen

Updated May 23 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:00pm
Bradley Flynn faced 21 charged at the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday. Picture Facebook
A Lyneham man has been arrested following investigations into a series of alleged burglary and robbery incidents at ACT clubs earlier this year.

