The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Scott Moller hits back at 'offensive' suggestions from Mark Tedeschi KC in Bruce Lehrmann inquiry

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 23 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detective Superintendent Scott Moller outside the inquiry. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Detective Superintendent Scott Moller outside the inquiry. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

A high-ranking detective has denied trying to kibosh the Bruce Lehrmann case and subsequently feeling "disappointed" when one-sided views failed to convince his boss there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.