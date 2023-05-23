The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead banned for two weeks after turning down fine

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 23 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 1:25pm
Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh will partner in the second-row. Picture by Karleen Minney
Corey Harawira-Naera and Corey Horsburgh will partner in the second-row. Picture by Karleen Minney

The Canberra Raiders are calling on a brand new second-row pairing to follow the Hudson Young blueprint and back themselves to fill the gaping void left by the NSW debutant and suspended star Elliott Whitehead.

