The ACT government has committed to raise the age of criminal responsibility first to 12 years old and then to 14 years old.
Medical experts, childhood development experts, lawyers, teaches, youth workers and families have all called on the ACT government to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 14 and to ban the use of spit hoods on children (or anyone).
The ACT government has agreed to do both - a small step in the right direction for children, but still only the bare minimum when it comes to looking after kids in our care.
Every parent, doctor, child psychologist, teacher and youth worker wants better support for families with kids who are struggling, are calling for the government to keep children far, far away from cages and for the ACT government to work with the multitude of experts who are needed to give children a truly wrap-around response when they need help most.
The ACT calls itself a human rights jurisdiction, yet until recently we spit-hooded kids, and hadn't legislated to raise the age. These two steps taken by the ACT government to keep children under 14 out of prison, and to ban spit hoods, are important steps in the right direction.
However, if the ACT wants to be able to truthfully call itself a human rights jurisdiction, then we need to do more than the bare minimum. That means getting all children out of prison, investing in mental health and health care, and properly funding community and public housing for everyone who needs somewhere to call home.
I recall viewing on television a long time ago, a demonstration by a police force on the use of Tasers.
The "volunteers" were three obviously fit males; one quite slender, one of average build, and the third was a tall and burly man whose comment afterwards was something like "that was quite a jolt - quite a bit more than I expected".
There was no demonstration on the effects of a Taser on a female, or on a really elderly person (over 80 years old).
The demonstration took place in a large indoor space and the commentator noted that the floor had been carefully scanned to make sure there were no hazardous objects lying around.
Was it ever envisaged that Tasers would be suitable to be used on any person and in any circumstances?
I would like to have a little input into the tragic situation unfolding in Cooma.
Dementia is a cruel disorder that steals the lovely person who once inhabited their body and replaces it with a disoriented, sometimes violent, other individual.
Many people I know would agree with me. The method of dealing with this disease is difficult and dangerous.
Special training is required for caring staff, and sometimes the help of the police, preferably themselves with relevant training.
I hope that such training will be instituted as a result of the forthcoming inquiry.
Peter Dutton's has commented on China's behaviour, saying we should remember history. China could say the same.
Anyone who knows the history of the Republic of China since its proclamation in 1912 would understand that the treatment of China was horrific during the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s.
The West did nothing to stop the invasion of China by Japan in the 1930s. This led to millions of Chinese deaths and the rape and murder of hundreds of thousands of women and children.
Fortunately (if you can use that word) for Australia that war kept more than 500,000 Japanese troops tied down in China during the Japanese invasion of South East Asia.
One can only speculate on what would have happened to Australia if those troops had been available.
Perhaps China is determined to never experience another war like that again.
Like the Chinese Communist Party, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's BJP government criminalises local critics (including journalists who ask inconvenient questions) and expels foreign media.
In February this year, some 50 Indian security officials conducted a large scale raid on the offices of the BBC in New Delhi.
India's claim to be the world's largest democracy rings hollow.
Its opposition leader can be sentenced to two years' jail and even expelled from parliament under outdated British colonial-era criminal defamation laws for remarks made about the thin-skinned Mr Modi at a political rally.
Why should Australians, our government, and our media fawn over this man?
He has never conducted an open media conference and he continues to refuse to criticise the invasion of Ukraine by Russia's Vladimir Putin.
W A Reid (Letters, May 23) was reminded of poetry while watching Mr Drumgold being interrogated by Sue Chrysanthou at the Sofronoff Inquiry.
As I have little ability to write poetry I asked ChatGPT to produce some:
The maiden's tongue doth lash and tear,
A helpless male doth stand and bear,
His deeds and faults made bare in light,
As she doth bring him to his plight.
I've talked with quite a few people about the coming referendum.
While hoping for a "yes" outcome myself, I despair for the chances when so many who profess to either haven't made up their minds yet or are planning to vote "no" tell me that they haven't read any of the key background documents including the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
Worse, these same individuals have no problem making claims or sharing opinions about the proposal that simply aren't true.
You'd think they'd at least try to educate themselves before spreading disingenuous information.
No one knows for sure whether a successful Voice referendum will improve the lot of our Indigenous citizens, but no one can say it will make things worse.
Do we really want to go on doing the same old things that have been failing for the past 123 years since Federation?
Maybe Canberrans and Northern Territorians don't see much point voting in the referendum given their votes might not count.
But everyone who is planning to vote (whichever way) owes it to their country to educate themselves as to the facts and not just rely on the scare tactics being touted, mostly from the "no" side.
I'm confident that voters who truly understand what this proposal is all about will see the sense in it and vote "yes".
It is disingenuous for some of your letter writers to apparently criticise the Catholic Church because it is running a health service in Canberra.
It was the ACT government which invited the church, through the Little Company of Mary, to do so. A contract was signed between the parties concerned.
It is a contract that should be honoured but the Labor/Greens coalition in the ACT lacks honour.
It believes it can just suspend legislation and introduce new legislation, without debate, to achieve a disgraceful acquisition of properties and land to suit itself.
To those who argue that Calvary Hospital is funded and paid for by taxpayers and so should be acquired without compunction, will you demand that all Anglican nursing homes are taken over next?
I tried to avoid following the Brittany Higgins case.
Criminal allegations details are never fully known and I'm not one to pass judgement without facts.
However, the details emerging during the current inquiry into the case are interesting.
So far some of the revelations have destroyed any confidence I had in procedural fairness.
I don't want my opinions to be in contempt of court, so I, like the rest of us can't say what we are really thinking.
I just hope this case leads to major reforms of the judicial system and its oversight.
Outgoing ABC board member Joe Gersh believes that the ABC would benefit from more conservative voices within its ranks.
As the ABC is to all intents and purposes left-wing biased, despite an obligation to be impartial, I wholeheartedly agree.
He also believes that the republic debate will continue to be run on the ABC with different views aired.
I am waiting with bated breath for that to happen.
All credit to Jacqueline Sweeting (Letters, May 22) for highlighting how hard life can be inside residential care facilities for older Australians. There is an absolute gulf, however, between a resident being pushed over by another resident and a police officer Tasering someone.
How disappointing Labor wants to spend more money on Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS). CCS is little more than an invisibility cloak for the fossil fuel industry to keep on doing what they want. CCS does not work on a commercial scale.
The PM says neither negative gearing nor tax cuts will be modified to relieve poverty in our society. I wonder how many MPs own rental properties and benefit from negative gearing?
Why do people put their foot on the brake and put their car in reverse and not move because they are on the phone? Very annoying when there are few car parks in a shopping centre.
Elon Musk was spotted dancing in a Mexican night club before seeing Mr Macron. I'd rather be poor and know how to dance than be the richest man in the world and dance like he does.
As a child at school, we were trained to walk facing oncoming traffic when there was no safety pavement. Warwick Bradly (Letters, May 18) please walk on the sea-front at Brighton-le Sands, Sydney and see how well this practice works for both cyclists and pedestrians.
In 1934, koalas in Queensland were massacred for their skins. In the 1990s there were thousands of koalas in the Pilliga Scrub. By 2014 they were pretty well gone. Yet we continue to log native forests and take their food trees. How can Australia's federal, state and territory environment ministers sleep at night?
Harry's big mistake was not taking the kids, Charlie's grandkids, to the coronation. How could any Brit not love ginger-haired Archie? And Lilibet looks nice despite her name.
The increased unemployment rate has seemingly put paid to Treasurer Chalmer's forecast budget surplus, less than two weeks after the budget. Wayne Swan's May 2012 forecast of a surplus took six months to collapse.
It seems contradictory for Anthony Albanese to be "committed to a world without nuclear weapons" while, at the very same time, he is espousing nuclear-powered submarines for the RAN and allowing nuclear-weapons capable US B-52s to use Australian bases to land and takeoff.
