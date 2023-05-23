The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

ACT government must do far more to assist our troubled youth

By Letters to the Editor
Updated May 24 2023 - 6:16am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prisons such as the Alexander Maconochie Centre are no place for troubled children and young teenagers. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Prisons such as the Alexander Maconochie Centre are no place for troubled children and young teenagers. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT government has committed to raise the age of criminal responsibility first to 12 years old and then to 14 years old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.