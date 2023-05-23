Times Past: May 24, 1985

Something that would be rarely seen today, on this day in 1985 The Canberra Times reported on one brave politician, the Defence Minister himself, being taken for a "spin" in the newly obtained fighter jet. The images on the front page show how impressive the fighter jet is, along with a cartoon depicting a slightly worse-for-wear minister.
The Minister for Defence, Kim Beazley, went for a ride over Canberra in one of Australia's new $30 million F/A -18 fighters, with Flight Lieutenant Gerry O'Brien at the controls.
Mr Beazley emerged slightly pale and unsteady from the light grey Hornet, which reached supersonic speeds, and said, "They're worth the $30-million odd".
And Flight Lieutenant O'Brien said, "Up around the five-g, he started groaning a bit".
Asked about the reason for his ride, Mr Beazley explained, hand on stomach, that it had given him a better idea of the aircraft's capabilities.
Also on show for politicians and others at Fairbairn and in the air were F111 strike aircraft, Mirage fighters and Chinook and Iroquois helicopters.
