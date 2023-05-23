The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: May 24, 1985

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
May 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: May 24, 1985
Times Past: May 24, 1985

Something that would be rarely seen today, on this day in 1985 The Canberra Times reported on one brave politician, the Defence Minister himself, being taken for a "spin" in the newly obtained fighter jet. The images on the front page show how impressive the fighter jet is, along with a cartoon depicting a slightly worse-for-wear minister.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.