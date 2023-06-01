Symposium by University House wine bar (Shop 13, 152 University Avenue, Acton, next to the Kambri cultural centre) will now be open for dining after meet the author events. Food and wine details at unihouse.anu.edu.au/eat/symposium/. No bookings necessary.
June 3: At The Book Cow at 2pm will be the launch of The World's Greatest Tackle by Canberra author Bruce Walker and pictures by Nettie Lodge. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 3: At Muse at 4pm, Kris Kneen will discuss their memoir Fat Girl Dancing with Canberra Writers Festival artistic director Beejay Silcox. Tickets $10 (entry only) or $42 (includes a copy of the book). See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 6: At 6.30pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, cricket writer Gideon Haigh will be in conversation with Tim Gavel on Haigh's new book On the Ashes, about the contest between Australia and England, from the colonial era to the present day. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 7: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Christine Helliwell and Mark Willacy will be in conversation with Karen Middleton on Writing War, an event to launch the second edition of Helliwell's book Semut and Willacy's Rogue Forces, which won the 2022 Prime Minister's Literary Awards for Australian History and Non-Fiction respectively. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 7: Capital Letters' line-up of readers this month includes playwright and dramaturg Dylan Van Den Berg and writer and editor Alice Grundy. ANU Drill Hall Gallery at 6pm. Tickets are $10.
June 10: At The Book Cow at 3pm will be a book chat by Goulburn author Andrew Geoffrey Kwabena Moss about his book Nicked Names, written to help students overcome racism at school. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 11: At The Book Cow at 11am will be a book chat by Nathan Luff, author of Chicken Stu and The Nerd Herd, among other titles. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 11: At The Book Cow at 2pm will be the launch of Stop! Robot! by Canberra author Gaz Anson. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 13: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, former chief scientist Alan Finkel will be in conversation with Ken Baldwin on his new book Powering Up: Unleashing the Clean Energy Supply Chain, in which Finkel makes the case for Australia leading the way in the global transition to clean energy. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 13: At Muse at 8pm, Translations Book Club will read Sharon Dodua Otoo's Ada's Realm (trans. Jon Cho-Polizzi). See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 14: At Muse at 6pm, Jordana Silverstein, author of Cruel Care, about Australia's treatment of refugees, will be in conversation with Frank Bongiorno. $10. See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 15: At Harry Hartog ANU at 5.30pm, Adam Ouston will be in conversation with Beejay Silcox on Ouston's book Waypoints. Free event - registration essential: eventbrite.com.
June 15-18: StoryFest 2023 on the South Coast is at five venues including Ulladulla Civic Centre and the Milton Theatre. Features Peter FitzSimons, Clementine Ford, Adam Liaw, Clare Bowditch and others. Tickets on sale now. See: storyfest.org.au.
June 18: At The Book Cow at 2pm will be the launch of Canberra author Ayesha Inoon's debut novel Untethered, partly based on her experiences as an immigrant Muslim woman. Inoon will be in conversation with Barbie Robinson. See: bookcow.com.au.
June 18: At Muse at 3pm, Kylie Ladd will discuss her novel, I'll Leave You With This, about a brother's legacy and the tangled bonds of sisterhood, with writer Karen Viggers. $10 or $40 with a copy of the book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 20: At 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, award-winning author Sally Young will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on her new book Media Monsters: The Transformation of Australia's Newspaper Empires, which uncovers the key players, their political connections and campaigns of the companies that still influence Australia today. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
June 21: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss Zoya Patel's new novel Once a Stranger. See: musecanberra.com.au.
June 22: At 6pm at the National Library Theatre, Inga Simpson will discuss her latest book Willowman. Free, bookings essential. See: nla.gov.au.
June 28: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Bruce Wolpe will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on his new book Trump's Australia: How Trumpism changed Australia and the shocking consequences for us of a second term. Kambri Cultural Centre ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 8: At 6pm, Muse will host the comedy show Jennifer Wong Has No Peripheral Vision. See: musecanberra.com.au.
The Australian Catholic University (ACU) Prize for Poetry, one of Australia's richest poetry prizes, is celebrating its 19th anniversary. Entries are now open for new poetry on the theme of Love, as inspired by Martin Luther King Jr: "I have decided to stick to love ... Hate is too great a burden to bear." Entries close on July 3. See: acu.edu.au.
Every Tuesday and Thursday at 11am, the Book Cow, at 47 Jardine Street, Kingston, holds a storytime and music session. See: bookcow.com.au.
The remaining Tough Guy Book Club Canberra meeting for the first half of 2023 is on Wednesday June 7. The club meets from 7pm to 9.30pm at King O'Malley's, 131 City Walk, Canberra. President of the Canberra chapter is Adam Bartlett - phone 0468 942 182. See: toughguybookclub.com.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.