The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Fire up Big Red: Canberra Raiders forward Corey Horsburgh tipped to bounce back

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland's omission is Canberra's gain with Corey Horsburgh set to play for the Raiders. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Queensland's omission is Canberra's gain with Corey Horsburgh set to play for the Raiders. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Raiders want Corey Horsburgh to fire his way into the back of Billy Slater's mind in the hope his Queensland omission could be Canberra's gain.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.