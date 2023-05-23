The Raiders want Corey Horsburgh to fire his way into the back of Billy Slater's mind in the hope his Queensland omission could be Canberra's gain.
Horsburgh was tipped as a potential bolter in Maroons coach Slater's plans before being overlooked for the State of Origin series opener in Adelaide on May 31.
Now Raiders teammate Joe Tapine wants the fiery forward - who will shift from lock to second-row to cover a gaping hole in the Green Machine's pack this week - to force his way back into the conversation when Canberra meet the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Homebush on Saturday night.
"That's part of growth, making teams and not making teams. You can either take it one way or the other," Tapine said.
"It will be good to see how he bounces back from that. They've got a strong forward pack in Queensland, and he's got to work his way into that.
"As long as he keeps his form up, I'm sure he'll be in there in the future."
Hudson Young is the only Raider missing this week due to State of Origin duties - though they will also be without suspended and injured back-rower Elliott Whitehead - with Jack Wighton and Josh Papali'i walking away from the interstate arena.
Papali'i and Wighton both opted to retire from State of Origin football ahead of game one in what looms as a major boost for a Raiders side keen to rise up the ladder.
Wighton's battle with South Sydney - his first since signing a four-year deal to join the Rabbitohs from next season - looms as an intriguing subplot to Saturday night's clash.
"They're key players in our team, and keeping them in our squad during that time is huge for us. Both of them could still play Origin, it's huge to have them during this time," Tapine said.
"I'm always happy playing with Jack, he's a competitor, he's athletic, everything he does, he does for the team. I'm looking forward to seeing what he does this weekend.
"In the past years, we lifted when they were away. This year is different, we've got two boys out still, so we'll have to lift our performance.
"They've got key Origin players out as well, so they've got something to prove. I'm expecting a fiery match. We have to match it and start hard."
The Rabbitohs will be without star fullback Latrell Mitchell and back-rower Cameron Murray, while the Blues' 18th man, Campbell Graham, has returned to South Sydney's ranks after withdrawing from NSW camp with a sternum injury.
Graham has been in scintillating form this season but was overlooked by Blues coach Brad Fittler, who will run with Mitchell and Tom Trbojevic as his centre pairing, with the Rabbitohs to assess Graham throughout the week in the hope he will be fit to face the Raiders.
"They're a quality side, they've got good depth as well. They've got some really good players stepping into a role," Raiders hooker Tom Starling said.
"Blake Taaffe will be their fullback and he has done a really good job for them in the past. It's a funny one, the Origin week, they lose a couple of stars. It's an opportunity for people to prove themselves and make their name in the NRL.
"They're up the top of the table for a reason, they're a really good side and they're going to bring a lot of energy and try to take us on. We're going to have to beat them with that energy and take them on through the middle."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
