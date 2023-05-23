The ACT Brumbies won't be daunted by the prospect of a Super Rugby final in New Zealand as they count the cost of Saturday's loss to the Western Force.
The quest for a title became significantly tougher after the defeat in Perth.
The Brumbies have fallen to third on the ladder and require wins over the competition leading Chiefs and Rebels in their final two games to have any chance of finishing in the top two.
Waikato sit on top 50 points, ahead of the Crusaders on 42, the Brumbies on 41, Blues on 38 and Hurricanes on 37.
Given the tight nature of the top five, there is every possibility ACT can fall all the way to fifth and face a quarter-final trip to New Zealand.
One win from the last two should ensure the Brumbies remain inside the top four and secure a home quarter-final, however they are staring down the barrel of a semi-final in a hostile environment.
The side has been in this position before, ACT losing their last three regular season games last year to fall to fourth on the ladder. A win over the Hurricanes at Canberra Stadium was followed by a narrow semi-final loss to the Blues at Eden Park.
It's a situation the Brumbies are desperate to avoid this time around, however they are confident in their ability of defeating any opponent, in Australia or across the Tasman.
"It's very important but at the end of the day, when you're in the finals, if you're in the top eight, top four, you've still got to win every game," lock Nick Frost said.
"You've got to keep winning. There is home ground advantage but you've got to win to get through, so you've got to beat the best teams on the day."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
ACT coach Stephen Larkham was forced to name an undermanned team for last week's clash with the Force, eight Wallabies sitting out due to Rugby Australia's load management policies.
The RA-enforced rest triggered 12 changes to the starting side and the Brumbies played like an unsettled team.
It's a frustrating position to be in, national policies having a detrimental impact on the franchise's Super Rugby quest and many fans have called for the rules to be dumped.
The Brumbies will welcome back the bulk of their stars for the showdown with the Chiefs, captain Allan Alaalatoa headlining a group also featuring James Slipper and Frost.
A cloud still hangs over Nic White's availability as he recovers from a sternum injury suffered in the win over the Highlanders.
As a result, Australian under 20s squad member Klayton Thorn has remained in Canberra rather than join the Junior Wallabies camp on the Gold Coast.
Frost conceded it was difficult to watch from home as his teammates took on the Force in Perth, but he said the rest has come with a silver lining.
"It was good to get away," he said. "Everyone's a player but we're human too so you get outside, catch up with family and now I'm excited to be back at home in front of the fans.
"We're coming up for the last three rounds and into the finals. That will be really good fun, I'm feeling good mentally and physically and keen to go."
While they're not daunted by the prospect of travelling during the finals, the Brumbies' preference is to remain at home for as long as possible.
The team hasn't lost at Canberra Stadium this season and they're determined to continue the streak against the Chiefs.
The Brumbies will wear their First Nations jersey in the Indigenous Round clash and club officials are hoping for a big crowd against the competition leaders.
ACT enters the match with dual goals of returning to form and pushing for a top-two finish, with Frost confident the side has learnt plenty from last week's loss.
"We've spoken around [the contact area]," Frost said.
"That's a big thing we need to try and work on and win the collisions, especially against the Kiwi sides and a top team like the Chiefs."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.