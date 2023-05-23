The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

ACT Brumbies fighting for home Super Rugby semi-final despite loss to Force

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 23 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian under 20s squad member Klayton Thorn is on standby for the injured Nic White. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Australian under 20s squad member Klayton Thorn is on standby for the injured Nic White. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The ACT Brumbies won't be daunted by the prospect of a Super Rugby final in New Zealand as they count the cost of Saturday's loss to the Western Force.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.