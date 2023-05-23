Capital Football has welcomed a new push for federal government funding in Canberra's community sporting facilities as the organisation braces for another delay to its "Home of Football" dreams.
The state of Canberra's elite and community venues have been thrust into the spotlight over the past month as the stadium debate continues and sporting bodies call for greater investment.
Basketball ACT is being forced to turn away players because of its ageing base at Belconnen, and is seeking a $30 million boost from the ACT government to build new courts to cater for demand.
Capital Football was successful in its upgrade mission four years ago, securing $20 million for a new high performance centre at Throsby in the 2019-20 budget.
But the project has been plagued by problems and, despite hopes of a June 2024 opening - two years behind the original schedule - it now appears likely the grand opening will be pushed to early 2025.
Capital Football chief executive Ivan Slavich said ongoing facility investment was critical to ensuring grassroots participation numbers remained strong.
The ACT government used its submission to a federal inquiry into promoting the national capital to highlight the plight of the "Home of Football" and the need for Commonwealth assistance.
"Further to elite sporting infrastructure, there is strong demand for community sporting infrastructure in many parts of Australia, including Canberra," the government wrote in its submission.
"Historically, the ACT has not received the level of federal investment into community level infrastructure as other jurisdictions. For example, the ACT government is the sole government investor into the ACT's "Home of Football" project, while similar projects in Western Australia, NSW and Victoria have been significantly enhanced through federal investment.
"Recognition and action on local infrastructure investment needs will further realise the sporting potential of Canberra."
Slavich has toured the new South Australia facility and has spoken with Victorian officials about their La Trobe University base, which will double as a new Matildas centre of excellence.
The costs of the Capital Football facility in Throsby has already jumped from $24.5 million to $33 million. There are fears the costs of construction will see those figures rise again to more than $50 million.
It is hoped some construction work at Throsby will begin this year, but it's unclear if it will meet the mid 2024 opening target set last year or if it will be delayed further.
"We're in ongoing discussions with the ACT government and we're very hopeful it can get moving because it is an integral part of what we're doing," Slavich said.
"It's really critical. The best fields in Canberra are privately owned at McKellar and at Deakin. There's no question we'd definitely like to see more government money because it's a $33 million project, but it's likely going to cost more.
"It would be good if the federal government could help because in terms of the facilities available, there needs to be more and there needs to be better facilities."
ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry launched new sports strategy last year, which was designed to invest in community infrastructure as one of its key pillars.
The plan was based on infrastructure, growing participation, promoting inclusiveness and improving capacity and capability in Canberra sports.
It did not outline which sports needed the most urgent attention, but an online survey was set up to identify those most in need.
The government is yet to announce which sports need attention, but Basketball ACT and Capital Football are at the top of the list while it's understood there are long-term concerns about the playing surface at Phillip Oval.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
