Stan Grant's decision to stand aside as the host of Q&A following vicious social media attacks should come as no surprise to anybody, including ABC senior management.
It is almost two years since, in an analysis piece that documented her own experiences with gutless social media trolls, 7.30 host Leigh Sales wrote "when I look at the filth dished up about Stan Grant, one of the smartest, most decent men I know, it is clearly a form of racial vilification".
Sales, who noted the worst trolling experienced by ABC journalists was from left-leaning social media users accusing them of right wing bias, said vilification was entrenched online.
"Virtually hourly I am abused for doing my job, with a string of tweets goading me to quit, demanding the ABC sack me [and] telling me I'm useless, stupid, biased and incompetent," she wrote.
Ms Sales concluded the game was not worth it and stepped down from 7.30.
Mr Grant, who has displayed impressive fortitude in the face of unacceptable abuse over many years, has also had enough after the hatred he experienced following the ABC's coverage of the coronation.
He was invited to participate in a panel discussion by the ABC's coronation team. As you would expect, given the choice of other panel members, he spoke about the relationship between the Crown and indigenous peoples in colonised lands, and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders' experience of dispossession.
This sparked outrage resulting in more than 1000 complaints to the ABC and a tsunami of racist abuse on social media, much of it from anonymous trolls.
Mr Grant has, quite rightly, criticised his superiors for failing to come to his public defence. They apparently expected him to "take it on the chin" as he had always done.
This prompted the ABC's managing director David Anderson to offer Mr Grant a belated apology for the fact "he has not felt publicly supported".
It would be hard for Mr Grant to have felt otherwise given the ABC's failure to get behind him until staff were preparing to march in the streets and the issue had become a cause celebre.
The organisation could learn a thing or two from the AFL and the NRL who have taken a tough approach to racial vilification online, on the field and from the stands.
Social media abuse and inappropriate public discourse is not restricted to any one group or ideology.
Just over a year ago Erin Molan, the former sports journalist and now Sky News presenter, revealed a social media troll had threatened to rape her three-year-old daughter.
The breakdown in respectful - albeit vigorous - discourse is not restricted to cyberspace. Civility in our parliaments and legislative assemblies, and in statements to and on the media, has also declined.
Long gone are the days when a wit like Churchill, on being told Atlee was a modest man, could respond "he has much to be modest about".
Instead we now have leaders such as Noel Pearson describing a fellow "Yes" campaigner as a bed wetter and, of course, some very colourful upper house utterances from Senator Lidia Thorpe.
The ability to openly, but respectfully, express dissenting views is the cornerstone of democracy.
The vicious, cowardly, and often anonymous attacks now part of the daily lives of those who dare to engage in public discourse threatens freedom of speech. If this is not reversed we shall all be the poorer.
As former Australian of the Year, General David Morrison famously said: "The standard you walk past is the standard you accept."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.