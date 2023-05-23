Andrew Leigh has a new role in the Albanese ministry, adding Assistant Minister for Employment to his current responsibilities as Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the extra responsibility for the Canberra-based MP on Tuesday, along with Pat Gorman being made Assistant Minister for the Public Service in addition to his role of Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister.
"As a professor at the Australian National University, labour economics was one my main areas of research, so I'm chuffed to be back working on this important area of policy," Dr Leigh said.
"Labor believes in an economy in which well-paying and secure jobs are available for everyone who wants to work.
"I've known Tony Burke since 1991 and look forward to working with him on delivering the growth and productivity that will set Australia up for the decades to come."
The new responsibilities recognise the workloads of the senior ministers, including Katy Gallagher and Tony Burke. Mr Albanese's statement said the new appointments will "support our work in delivering stronger foundations for a better future".
The new role for the Federal Member for Fenner means he will be appointed to administer the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations as well as the Department of the Treasury.
The Assistant Ministers will be sworn into their new roles by the Governor-General David Hurley as soon as possible.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
