Andrew Leigh, Pat Gorman, Anthony Chisholm get new roles in the Albanese ministry

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated May 23 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 4:20pm
Andrew Leigh has a new role in the Albanese ministry. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Andrew Leigh has a new role in the Albanese ministry, adding Assistant Minister for Employment to his current responsibilities as Assistant Minister for Competition, Charities and Treasury.

