The new owner of the historic Well Station in Harrison said the 90-acre property would fit "perfectly" with his current lifestyle.
John Krnc purchased the rural property in mid-May for $4.25 million, CoreLogic records show.
The developer and IGA operator said the Adder Street block wasn't previously on his radar but once he saw the property he knew it was exactly his "cup of tea".
"I've driven past the block hundreds of times, or thousands, and didn't even realise that it was a privately owned facility," he said.
It was a large discount on the seller's initial $6 million expectations, however the selling agent said it was a strong result given the block's unique heritage terms.
The heritage cottage, which dates back to the 1850s, as well as the original stables and shearing sheds attracted Mr Krnc to the property.
He has no plans to sell his current home, a 500-acre block near Murrumbateman where he farms Angus cows. Rather, Well Station will become his second home and act as a base closer to the city.
"We'll be running some Angus as well and will be using the existing heritage cottages," he said.
Bringing the cottage and stables "up to scratch" will be his focus over the next couple of years.
Mr Krnc said there may also be an opportunity to showcase his collection of old farm equipment to school groups down the track.
His development company Krnc Group is in the process of submitting an application for a mixed-use complex and cinema precinct in Gungahlin.
It's the second time the property has changed hands in the past 11 years. A Suburban Land Agency document shows it last sold in early 2012 for $1.65 million.
Speaking to The Canberra Times in March, seller Peter Hudson said he was sad to sell the land, but it was the right time.
"I'd keep it for the rest of my life if I didn't need the money for other things," he said.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
Under its 99-year rural lease, the block does not have subdivision potential and has permission for the two dwellings currently on the site.
These include a house on a portion of the block known as "Up Top" and the original homestead, where long-standing tenants and caretakers Dennis and Maree Rose have lived for more than 35 years.
Mr Krnc confirmed the station was bought as a vacant possession and the tenants would be moving out.
Selling agent Campbell Jones of Blackshaw Manuka said there were almost 100 inquiries on the property, with several calls from developers who wanted to subdivide the land.
But once the heritage features and rural lease terms were explained, the numbers were dwindled down to 33 serious buyers who inspected it.
He said the eventual sale price was a good reflection of the market and the property itself, given its heritage status.
"It's a big investment to begin with," he said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.