The Canberra Capitals have added a rising star to their roster for next season after finalising a deal to recruit Jayda Clark for the 2023-24 campaign.
Clark is set to become the seventh player locked into the squad for next season, with the Capitals still trying to land the knockout blow in negotiations with Shaneice Swain.
AIS graduate Clark will add depth and power to the Capitals, but the 17-year-old power forward will take time to find her feet when she takes a step up.
The Australian under-16s representative has been at the AIS for the past two years and will team up with Alex Bunton and Bec Pizzey.
"I'm super excited and honoured to be joining the Capitals. I've heard great things about the culture within the club as well as their amazing fan base, and I can't wait to be a part of it," Clark said.
"I'm extremely grateful to play under Vealy again and for the opportunity the Caps have given me to begin my professional career."
The Capitals have also re-signed Jade Melbourne, Nicole Munger and Gemma Potter, while Tahlia Tupaea is returning after a year on the sidelines and Bunton - who was picked in the Australian Opals squad on Tuesday - will be back again.
Clark is averaging 14 points, five rebounds and three assists per game in the NBL1 East season, and she was invited into Opals camp earlier this year.
She turned down opportunities to go to the United States college system to test herself in the WNBL.
"Jayda is a wonderful prospect and definitely WNBL ready," Veal said.
"Her decision to stay in Australia and grow her game against, and with, elite senior women, is an exciting one.
"I am genuinely thrilled to have Jayda sign and join the Caps roster - her intensity, toughness and work ethic will 100 per cent contribute to, and complement our group."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
