Ask Fuzzy: How can brain stimulation treat depression?

By Dr Stevan Nikolin
May 28 2023 - 5:30am
TMS is an established treatment for depression. Picture Shutterstock
Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) is a form of brain stimulation that was invented in the mid-1980s and has become an established treatment for depression. TMS uses a powerful, highly focused magnetic field to stimulate brain cells in a region near the temple of the forehead called the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex.

