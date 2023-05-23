A man has been charged after being found driving with drugs in his system and on his person, police say.
At around 9.10am on Tuesday, ACT police officers recognised an unregistered vehicle being driven by a man while on duty in Isabella Plains.
The 31-year-old man was apprehended after a short on-foot chase after he allegedly fled the vehicle before police had the chance to conduct a traffic stop.
Police checks reportedly revealed the man had previously failed to appear before court in relation to a previous alleged drug-driving matter.
An oral fluid sample from the man allegedly returned a positive result for methamphetamine, and a search located a white granular substance which was suspected to be methamphetamine, police said.
The driver has since been charged with driving with a prescribed drug in oral fluid, unlicensed driving, suspended driving and possessing a drug of dependence.
He was due to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
