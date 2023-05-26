It is almost exactly a year since God vouchsafed His special blessing on Australia (I am an agnostic but just in case He does exist, I like to give God occasional credit for all things bright and beautiful) with the election of a Labor government.
But those of us who are hotly, impatiently, left-leaningly, socialism-attuned in our politics have found the government's conservative, reform-phobic first year disappointing.
So for example we find, alas, the Albanese government still irritatingly committed to coal-mongering and only imagining net-zero emissions in the unimaginably distant hereinafter of 2050. For shame!
And in my disappointment I had been feeling exhilarating, pulse-quickening rage against the Albanese government's failings. Instead, though, I find myself feeling only some anti-Albanese irritation.
I was unable to tell the difference between being enraged and being irritated until in recent days reading British writer Will Rees's irritatingly good new online essay In Praise Of Irritation.
Anger and irritation, though rellos, are not the same thing, Rees explains (and I say his essay is "irritatingly good" because it shows him thinking and writing so much better than I can).
"For Aristotle," Rees says, "irritation was closely related to anger."
"You might say that irritation is anger's meaner little sibling - a kind of inadequate anger. One loses oneself in a rage - that is one of anger's seductions: it offers a holiday from the self ..."
Yes, one had looked forward to masturbatorially holidaying from oneself in rage against Labor. But one's irritatingly sober inner grown-up counselled persuasively that it was too early to judge a government that may perhaps find its socialist stride over the next two years.
"To be irritated is [only] to hover at anger's threshold," Rees continues.
"Communicated by huffs and sighs but rarely through more drastic measures, irritation is a feeling that's expressed only through being inadequately expressed."
In spite of its title, Rees's piece does not so much praise irritation as point out to us how commonplace and ignoble it is.
"When one is suitably attuned, virtually anything is liable to provoke [irritation]," Rees divines, "[even] people who walk too slowly or drive too quickly.
"Seemingly about every little thing and also nothing at all, irritation is a feeling in search of causes: it goes out into the world, and finds them."
Yes, Rees's discussion and defining of irritation has special resonance for this columnist's Canberra and for Canberrans because ours is a city, a society of irritations.
Ours is an unusually comfortably plush and privileged city (this has always irritated the rest of Australia) with little that's truly deservingly anger-stoking in everyday, bourgeois life.
Most seething letters to the editor of The Canberra Times are about mere First World irritations the irritation-attuned writers have persuaded themselves are atrocities and outrages.
Shows of irritation are commonplace and so commoners found it strangely endearing when one day late last year TV news footage captured Prince Charles (now become our king) showing irritation over a leaking fountain pen.
Every commoner everywhere knows what it is to be irritated by disobliging inanimate objects and so found Charles's huff sweetly humanising of him. He had been trying to sign an official visitors book when, irritatingly, the pen played up.
"I can't bear these bloody things! This is what they do every stinking time!" Charles complained, bristling just a little.
We can see in the clip that he was irritated, hovering on anger's threshold but not crossing it. He didn't fling the pen across the room or raise his voice or resort to any f-words.
Camilla swept in to take the pen from him, rather as a watchful mother (and one suspects Camilla has to do a great deal of mothering of Charles) might take a pair of scissors away from an infant before the kiddie hurts himself.
When it is lost (for that is my woebegone forecast), the coming Voice referendum will leave lots of us angry or irritated. Which of those will it be?
I was dummy-spittingly hopping mad with the ultra-conservative Australian people when they voted 'No' to a republic; but I have mellowed and become idealistically weary with age, and so irritation will probably suffice.
So when the Voice is lost, I imagine myself huffing in paraphrasing imitation of the irritated Charles "I can't bear these bloody things [Australian referendums]! This [voting No at referendums] is what they [Australians] do every stinking time!"
Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist
