Public officials may have yawned through Tuesday's estimates (ahem, Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo), but we've got all the coverage that'll keep you awake here.
So far we know the Voice referendum is prompting Australians to enrol to vote in record numbers, with the Australian Electoral Commission reporting an "extraordinary enrollment rate" of 97.2 per cent.
Meanwhile Secretary Pezzullo rejected the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture's assessment that Australia runs an "inhumane" refugee policy and practices indefinite detention, saying "We don't just lock people up and forget about them."
And that follows Monday's thoughts on ChatGPT, details of staff moving offices, concerns about lobbyists' access to Parliament passes, lots on PwC and much more.
We're back for more with day three.
Next we'll hear from Senator Brown with Communications and the Arts; Senator McCarthy with cross portfolio Indigenous matters; Senator Gallagher with Prime Minister & Cabinet; Senator Chisholm with Attorney-General's; and Senator Watt with Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
