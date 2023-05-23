Woman sustains around 50 injuries after alleged assault, man charged

A man has been charged with one count of recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm after allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old woman and setting his dog on her, police report.
Police were called to a home in Scullin at 8am on Saturday, May 20, where they allege a 19-year-old man assaulted the woman by punching and kicking her.
It is reported the woman sustained approximately 50 injuries during the alleged assault.
The man had left the home in a vehicle and police conducted searches in Hawker and the city before inquires revealed he had fled to NSW.
He was arrested in Yass by NSW police on Monday evening, with assistance from ACT police officers of Belconnen Police Station and the proactive intervention and diversion team.
The man faced Goulburn Local Court on Tuesday, where his extradition to the ACT was organised.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
ACT Policing urge anyone affected by family violence, or who knows of anyone that is, to contact police on 131 444 or 000 in an emergency.
"ACT Policing will continue to proactively investigate and target family violence offending in the ACT to promote victim safety and ensure offender accountability," an ACT Policing statement said.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
