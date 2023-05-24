The ACT and Australian governments have created more opportunities for fee-free TAFE training at CIT, adding over 20 additional courses to the list.
The jointly funded initiative is to ensure access to training places to meet the variety of needs in the Canberra community, and to make sure workers have the option of up-to-date training in their professions.
The program also aims to address skills shortages by supporting local people to develop the skills needed to fill job vacancies, the ACT government said in a statement.
Minister for Skills Chris Steel said the new courses cover study in areas including information technology, construction, nursing and other community services.
"A range of free short courses will also now be available to any Canberran over 17 who has left school. This will help existing workers refresh their knowledge in their current industry or to skill up to get a job in another industry," he said.
"More than 11,000 veterans who live in Canberra, including current and former members of the ADF, are now also eligible for any course through the Fee-Free TAFE program, recognising their prior learning and skills to allow them to study basic or advanced courses through our public provider."
The ACT government is strongly encouraging Canberrans to take advantage of the free training by enrolling for semester two, which is open for enrolment now.
"We have just reached 1,000 Fee-Free TAFE enrolments at CIT and these changes will see further growth in the number of people accessing high quality TAFE training," Minister Steel said.
"That means there's only around 1,500 additional places still on offer, and I'd encourage everyone to take a look at what's on offer as part of this extensive program of free training."
The full list of available courses is available at the Skills Canberra website, and information on how to enrol can be found here.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
