Albanese was a newcomer then, entering parliament two years earlier. He would have had high hopes of Labor quickly returning to office, as the new Howard government was struggling. But in October 1998, despite losing the popular vote and 14 seats, Howard survived to win the second of four elections before his eventual defeat in 2007. Both Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard, the new prime minister and deputy prime minister, both elected in 1998, had advanced more quickly through the Labor ranks than Albanese. He would have to wait almost 25 years for his turn at the helm.