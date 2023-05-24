Fashion Thrift Society comes to Canberra

It's billed as "Australia's biggest curated second-hand clothing market" and it's in Canberra this weekend.
The Fashion Thrift Society market will have than 100 sellers will be selling vintage, pre-loved, designer and handmade clothing as well as home decor and art from 10am to 3pm on Sunday at Exhibition Park in Canberra.
There will also be a licensed bar, food trucks and a DJ playing throughout the day in the Budawang Pavilion.
The event is ticketed, which you can pre-purchase via www.fashionthriftsociety.com.au.
Tickets are sold in sessions - $15 for the first session from 10am, $10 for the second session starting at 12 noon, $5 for the late session starting at 1pm and free entry from 2pm to close at 3pm.
