Former prime minister Scott Morrison has decried the proposed Voice to Parliament, in a rare intervention, arguing it was an "ill-defined" gamble and will "permanently create different rights for one group of Australians over others, based solely on race."
The federal member for Cook contributed to the House of Representatives debate on the referendum-establishing constitutional alteration bill, which a Labor-dominated parliamentary committee has recommended be passed without amendment.
The avowed NRL Cronulla Sharks supporter also used the stage to criticise sporting codes and celebrities for getting involved in the Voice "yes" campaign as he said they have "no standing under our constitution."
"While keenly interested in the NRL's opinion on hip drop tackles and the six again rule, I respectfully won't be deferring to the NRL for constitutional advice to guide my decision," Mr Morrison declared before diving into his "no" case.
It is only the third time Mr Morrison has spoken in Federal Parliament since last year's Coalition election loss. The now backbencher was not on the list of speakers.
"The government's proposed changes to our constitution will change this, permanently creating different rights for one group of Australians over others, based solely on race," he told Parliament.
"That is the opposite of what has previously occurred, especially in relation to the 1967 referendum, where our constitution was changed to give Indigenous Australians the same rights as all other Australians. This is not the same thing."
In views debunked by the eminent legal opinion before the parliamentary committee, he said the Voice presented "significant and unknown risks" and it was "ill defined, creating significant constitutional risk".
"In my experience, we will make better progress on improving the lives of Indigenous Australians by focusing on what we can agree on to get down on the ground rather than gambling with our constitution," Mr Morrison said.
Before the Coalition's election loss a year ago, Mr Morrison ruled out holding a referendum on enshrining a Voice in the constitution, declaring it was not his government's policy.
His position has not changed.
"We are one and free. Mr Speaker, I believe we need to keep it that way, and therefore cannot support the government's proposal at this referendum," he told Parliament.
It comes as the Uluru Statement from the Heart, from which the proposed Voice emerged, is about to mark its sixth birthday.
On Monday, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton described the proposed Voice as an "overcorrection" for disadvantage and a "reckless roll of the dice" which would have an Orwellian effect and "take our country backwards, not forwards".
Later, Liberal MP Bridget Archer rejected that it will divide the country by race, said support for constitutional recognition and the Voice are intrinsically linked and called out "deliberate and harmful misrepresentation of the facts about the Voice".
She also posed to critics: "What exactly do you hope to achieve?"
With the first anniversary of Labor's election win last weekend, there is ongoing speculation the former Coalition prime minister may soon announce his retirement from politics.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
