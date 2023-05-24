Times Past: May 25, 1991

When someone mentions huskies, it normally conjures up images of teams of dogs in harness pulling sleds through the snow. Australian explorers capitalised on these amazing dogs' work ethic and ability to withstand below freezing temperatures for that very purpose in Antarctica.
The much-loved and incredibly-dedicated dogs' work on behalf of Australia however would come to an end in that frigid part of the world The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1991.
An international agreement to rid Antarctica of all its introduced species will end a 32-year-old Australian tradition of using husky dogs for expedition work.
It is understood that Australia will sign the agreement, which forms part of a new protocol to be added to the Antarctica Treaty 1959 on June 23, 1991.
The government will have until April 1, 1994 to remove all husky dogs from the Mawson Antarctica station.
A spokesman for the Australian Antarctica Division, Peter Boyer, said that about 27 Australian bred huskies at the Mawson station will have to be removed.
The dogs have been an integral part of Mawson expeditions since it was opened in 1954, when they were used first to help pull sledge loads over treacherous thin-ice areas. It is believed that the introduction of the new dogs poses a threat to the native Antarctic fauna, such as seals and penguins, by increasing the spread of diseases.
Mr Boyer said Australia, with Argentina, had been among the last of the 26 nations to agree to the dogs' removal.
"Before any concrete decisions were to be made, discussions between past and present expeditioners, animal groups and experts would take place, to decide upon the best course of action for the animals," Mr Boyer said.
A spokesman for the Minister of the Environment said that while some people may be upset by the end of the tradition, they should understand the long-term environmental implications. The department would be trying to find homes for the dogs in places like Alaska and Greenland.
