Times Past: May 25, 1991

By Jess Hollingsworth
May 25 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on May 25, 1991.
When someone mentions huskies, it normally conjures up images of teams of dogs in harness pulling sleds through the snow. Australian explorers capitalised on these amazing dogs' work ethic and ability to withstand below freezing temperatures for that very purpose in Antarctica.

