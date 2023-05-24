Australia's best rising stars could turn their backs on the United States college system and follow the Jade Melbourne blueprint to reach international stardom via the WNBL.
Incoming Canberra Capitals rookie Jayda Clark says the next generation of Opals hopefuls are realising Australia's professional landscape can rival the college system with its own catapult to the WNBA and national honours.
Clark is the latest Centre of Excellence graduate to link with the Capitals, following the path paved by the likes of Lauren Jackson, Kristen Veal and Deanna Smith in the late 1990s.
The 17-year-old was on the verge of signing with a US college, but Capitals coach Veal says a stint in Opals camp provided a "huge turning point" for Clark and Australian coaches to realise she is "WNBL-ready".
Clark will join Melbourne on Canberra's roster, having watched the Capitals star rise from relative obscurity to play for Australia and make her WNBA debut with Seattle.
"She is amazing, a great person, and to see her do the things she has done from taking this pathway, it's definitely an eye-opener and another reason why I chose this pathway," Clark said.
"Younger players are stepping up and realising the WNBL is still a great path to get to the WNBA, to play for your national team. It's really good for the younger generation.
"I don't think I made my decision until after the Opals camp, that definitely sealed the deal for me. I was definitely close to signing with a few colleges and doing a few visits, but Vealy reached out and [so did] a few other coaches, and I really enjoyed the intensity of the WNBL and the style of play. I'm excited to slide into it.
"[Veal] coached me for a year at COE and it was definitely one of the best years I've had, and she is definitely one of the best coaches I've had. I'm excited to have her again.
"This club is definitely going to give me a great opportunity to start my professional career. I couldn't be more excited."
Clark joins Melbourne, Tahlia Tupaea, Alex Bunton, Bec Pizzey, Nicole Munger and Gemma Potter on Canberra's roster for the 2023-24 season.
Veal says having seven players on the books still some five months from the opening tip almost feels like a Christmas present as the Capitals look to climb up the ladder after a last-placed finish during her first season in charge.
The club already has offers on the table for another group of players headlined by Shaneice Swain, who has attracted plenty of interest from rival teams after a breakout season.
"Recruiting was definitely a tricky landscape for me last year, still working over at the COE, taking on this job but not being in any one place but still doing national team commitments," Veal said.
"[University of Canberra director of sport Carrie Graf] kind of held my hand through it a bit and gave me a good education in it, but we were late to the party.
"We've learnt a lot in the way we have conversations, having a hit list before free agency comes through, being really targeted in our approach. We have the data on what was good and what worked last year."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
