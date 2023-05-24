The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Capitals' WNBL rookie Jayda Clark follows Jade Melbourne's path

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 24 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's new recruit Jayda Clark knocked back a chance to go to college for the WNBL. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Canberra's new recruit Jayda Clark knocked back a chance to go to college for the WNBL. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Australia's best rising stars could turn their backs on the United States college system and follow the Jade Melbourne blueprint to reach international stardom via the WNBL.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.