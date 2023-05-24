The Canberra Times
Canberra's Davis Atkin bound to face the best in the world with Kookaburras in FIH Pro League

Caden Helmers
Updated May 24 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 5:00pm
Davis Atkin is bound for Europe. Picture by James Croucher
Davis Atkin has a chance to move one step closer to an Olympic Games debut as the Canberra hockey prospect prepares to fly to Europe with the Kookaburras.

