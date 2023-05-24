Davis Atkin has a chance to move one step closer to an Olympic Games debut as the Canberra hockey prospect prepares to fly to Europe with the Kookaburras.
Atkin has held his place in a 20-man Australian squad for FIH Pro League matches against the Netherlands and Belgium - the top two ranked sides in the world - to be played in Europe from June 8.
The Canberra Chill forward joins Andrew Charter in the Kookaburras squad, having already made his international debut with three Pro League appearances in India earlier this year.
Kookaburras coach Colin Batch has made nine changes to that squad, eager to cast his eye over more talent ahead of the Oceania Cup, which doubles as an Olympic qualifier, in August.
"One of the things we wanted in the Christchurch Pro League series was a consolidation of our way of play and improvement ... and we saw that in the group who played there, so I was pleased with that side of it," Batch said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"This will be a build up for the Oceania Cup to make sure we have the best 18 players for those games. Right at this minute I'm not sure who that is, which is why we have extended opportunities for players to find out exactly where everyone is at.
"I want to find out exactly where the five players who have been playing in Europe are at and have a good assessment of them.
"Then we can compare them with the ones who have been playing in the last couple of Pro League mini tournaments, so this has been a good and interesting opportunity for us to extend the depth of the squad.
"There are some disappointed guys who played well in New Zealand but aren't in the European tour, but they are certainly in contention for future section.
"First and foremost, we need to see if our way of play stacks up against quality European opposition."
The Kookaburras squad will head to Europe on June 2, with their looming European tour set to include a match against Ireland on June 7 before concluding with two internationals against France in Paris on June 23 and 25, a year out from the Paris Olympic Games.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.