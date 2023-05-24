Jamal Fogarty admits the Canberra Raiders let a couple of bad calls get to them and they need to fix their discipline against a high-flying South Sydney.
It's believed the Raiders spoke to NRL referee's department on Monday, where the officials admitted the Green Machine were on the wrong end of a couple of decisions in their loss to Manly on Sunday.
Fogarty should've been awarded a try when Manly lock Jake Trbojevic knocked the ball out of Elliott Whitehead's hand while he was attempting to score.
They also should've been awarded another six tackles after Tom Trbojevic played at a Jack Wighton grubber, which was subsequently regathered by Jarrod Croker.
On both occasions the Sea Eagles raced up the other end and scored as the game slipped away from the Raiders.
Fogarty said they'd been too focussed on arguing with the referee rather than getting back into their defensive line to defend the mistakes.
He said the referees had a tough job and were always going to make mistakes, but it was up to the Raiders to react better - and they were determined to do exactly that against the Rabbitohs at Homebush on Saturday night.
Fogarty was speaking after taking part in National Simultaneous Storytime at Gungahlin Library on Wednesday, to help encourage kids to read books.
"A couple of bad calls didn't go our way and we dwelled on that too long - a couple of us arguing with the referees a lot longer than we have been and that's not our character," he told The Canberra Times.
"That's something we need to work on this week. We're going to get bad calls, we've just got to move on with it.
"We're not going to change the referee's decision, but what we can do is get back in our defensive line, get ready for the next set.
"I think there was one there where Tommy 'Turbo' played at the ball, six again, we didn't get it and there was half the team arguing with the referee.
"They played it and they ran straight through our d-line and scored a try."
Hudson Young's State of Origin call up for NSW will see a change in the second row on Fogarty's right edge.
Fogarty said Corey Horsburgh would shift to his side, having made the No.13 jersey his own this season.
Horsburgh's played just once in the second row in the NRL - against the Gold Coast in 2020 - but has also played there a few times in NSW Cup.
Fogarty said they would spend the week working on their combinations as the Green Machine looked to rebound from their first loss in six games.
They're coming up against a Souths side they've won seven of their past 10 games against.
The Raiders have also lost co-captain Elliott Whitehead from the second row through a combination of suspension and injury.
Fogarty backed Horsburgh to have the engine to cope with the shift to the edge given "Big Red" has been playing big minutes in the middle.
He's averaging 66.5 minutes playing at lock over the past six games.
"We've got two new back rowers in Corey Harawira-Naera and 'Big Red' so we've got a little bit of work to do there," Fogarty said.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"'Coz' has been playing reserve grade in the back row so that's not too foreign for him, but having Big Red on my edge, he hasn't played backrow in the NRL before and that's something we've got to work on hard this week and he's got to adjust very quickly.
"He's got the fitness for it - he's been playing 70 minutes in the middle - so hopefully he can do a really good job for us defensively on the right edge and stiffen us up defensively against the deadly left edge of South Sydney."
NRL ROUND 13
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Homebush, 7.35pm.
Rabbitohs team: 1. Blake Taaffe, 2. Alex Johnston, 3. Isaiah Tass, 4. Campbell Graham, 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker, 7. Lachlan Ilias, 8. Tevita Tatola, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Hame Sele, 11. Michael Chee Kam, 12. Jacob Host, 13. Liam Knight. Interchange: 14. Jed Cartwright, 15. Tallis Duncan, 16. Shaq Mitchell, 17. Daniel Suluka-Fifita. Reserves: 18. Richard Kennar, 19. Tyrone Munro, 20. Peter Mamouzelos, 21. Keaon Koloamatangi, 22. Dean Hawkins.
Raiders team: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Matthew Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Pasami Saulo, 11. Corey Harawira-Naera, 12. Corey Horsburgh, 13. Joseph Tapine. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Hohepa Puru, 19. Danny Levi, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Harley Smith-Shields, 22. Peter Hola.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
