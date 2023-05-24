Why wouldn't it be? We are a bit like the crowds at a football match. But during the term of a government we should shift our thoughts to the substantive issues affecting us. Policies rather than personalities are what can change lives for the better. We can't just sit around lamenting the poor state of affairs in politics if we don't ourselves take any interest on a day-to-day basis in policies. If we behave like the cheering and jeering crowd at the football how can we be surprised when our representatives respond accordingly. They will look for a cheer for themselves and a jeer for the other side. So we can play a role by behaving more like concerned citizens and less like a footy crowd.