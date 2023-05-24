Emma Barnes started Sunday expecting to spend winter playing for her Brisbane club Beenleigh Pride.
But by the end of the day she was getting her head around flying to Canberra Friday morning to begin her NRLW career.
An impressive nationals launched Barnes onto the Canberra Raiders' radar, with the Queenslander claiming the 24th-and-final spot on their inaugural roster.
Barnes impressed Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick with her work out of dummy half for the Queensland Rubys, catching his eye on the Gold Coast last week.
It led to her not only making the team of the tournament for the nationals, but also getting offered an NRLW contract.
She'll now make the move to Canberra with pre-season starting on Monday.
The 19-year-old won the premiership with Wynnum Manly Seagulls this year before her nationals campaign.
"I was planning on playing for my local club, Beenleigh Pride, for the rest of the year until I got the phone call," Barnes told The Canberra Times.
"It doesn't even feel real. Just today I was driving as it was announced and my phone just flooded with messages from people all over the place. Crazy."
Borthwick left the final spot on his roster open hoping to unearth something at the nationals.
That ended up being Barnes through her efforts during the tournament.
But Barnes revealed she didn't think she played her best - meaning her signing could come as a double boost for the Green Machine with the hooker looking to take her game to another level.
Rugby league wasn't her first sport - that was cheerleading and she even went to the USA to compete.
It wasn't until she went to training with one of her older sisters about six years ago that she took it up.
"Honestly, I thought I didn't have the best tournament, but clearly not as he thought I did well," Barnes said.
"When the time's right I hope to get the chance [to make my NRLW debut], but even if I don't I'm still so grateful to get the opportunity to go through the season with the Raiders."
