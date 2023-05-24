An impressive nationals has launched Emma Barnes' NRLW career, with the Queenslander claiming the 24th-and-final spot on the Canberra Raiders' roster.
Barnes impressed Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick with her work out of dummy half for the Queensland Rubys, catching his eye on the Gold Coast.
It led to her not only making the team of the tournament for the nationals, but also getting offered an NRLW contract.
She'll now make the move to Canberra with pre-season starting on Monday.
The 19-year-old won the premiership with Wynnum Manly Seagulls this year before her nationals campaign.
"I'm so excited. It hasn't even fully sunk in yet. I have no idea what to expect or anything, so I'm excited to get into it," Barnes said.
"The second day of nationals, I got told by my manager that Darrin was interested and then after the final game on Sunday we had a chat and then he offered me the contract."
Borthwick left the final spot on his roster open hoping to unearth something at the nationals.
That ended up being Barnes, who started the nationals as the Rubys' bench hooker, but did so well she was named as starting hooker in the team of the tournament.
Borthwick was now looking forward to working with her over the pre-season.
"We left a spot available in our top squad for that rough diamond that would pop out and I went up to the nationals last week and noticed Emma playing for the Queensland Rubys," he said.
"She came off the bench as a nine and she was elusive, she was fast and really good around the ruck.
"On the back of that she got named in the team of the tournament as the starting nine.
"I'm really excited for her, it was a really good conversation to have with her on Sunday when I gave her the good news.
"I think to round off our 24 now with a player like that is just the icing on the cake.
"I'm really happy for her and like everyone else I can't wait for her to get down here and meet all the other girls as well."
NRL ROUND 13
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v South Sydney Rabbitohs at Stadium Australia, 7.35pm.
Rabbitohs team: 1. Blake Taaffe, 2. Alex Johnston, 3. Isaiah Tass, 4. Campbell Graham, 5. Taane Milne 6. Cody Walker, 7. Lachlan Ilias, 8. Tevita Tatola, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Hame Sele, 11. Michael Chee Kam, 12. Jacob Host, 13. Liam Knight. Interchange: 14. Jed Cartwright, 15. Tallis Duncan, 16. Shaq Mitchell, 17. Daniel Suluka-Fifita. Reserves: 18. Richard Kennar, 19. Tyrone Munro, 20. Peter Mamouzelos, 21. Keaon Koloamatangi, 22. Dean Hawkins.
Raiders team: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Matthew Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Pasami Saulo, 11. Corey Harawira-Naera, 12. Corey Horsburgh, 13. Joseph Tapine. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Nick Cotric, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Hohepa Puru, 19. Danny Levi, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Harley Smith-Shields, 22. Peter Hola.
