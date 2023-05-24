The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The Canberra Raiders finalise their NRLW squad with last signing

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated May 24 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick has filled his inaugural squad with the signing of Emma Barnes. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Raiders NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick has filled his inaugural squad with the signing of Emma Barnes. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

An impressive nationals has launched Emma Barnes' NRLW career, with the Queenslander claiming the 24th-and-final spot on the Canberra Raiders' roster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.