ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has defended the Rugby Australia resting policy, refusing to blame the absence of stars for a pre-finals hiccup and adamant his side can regain momentum this week.
Larkham is expected to recall the bulk of his Wallabies stars on Thursday when he names his side for a top-three battle against the ladder-leading Waikato Chiefs.
It looms as a crunch match for the Brumbies in the end of season jostle for ladder positions, with the Brumbies now in danger of slipping as low as fifth after losing last weekend.
The loss to the Western Force has thrust Rugby Australia's load-management requests of Super Rugby clubs into the spotlight as Eddie Jones keeps his focus on World Cup preparation.
But Larkham insisted the plan from Rugby Australia had been well communicated and Wallabies officials had been working with clubs to adjust the requirements pending injuries or unavailability.
The Brumbies will welcome back eight Test players into the starting side this weekend, while Cadeyrn Neville is still unavailable and Larkham is yet to decide on Nic White's readyness after injuring his sternum.
James Slipper, Lachlan Lonergan, Allan Alaalatoa, Nick Frost, Rob Valetini, Tom Wright and Len Ikitau will all start against the Chiefs after being rested last week. Noah Lolesio is also back in the No. 10 role.
"Those boys are feeling fresh. The plan was certainly to give them an opportunity to freshen up knowing we had a big game this weekend," Larkham said.
"We were disappointed with how the game ended [against the Force] because in the last 20 minutes we had a number of opportunities to change the game.
"It's a World Cup year and it only comes around every four years. We've got a small part to play in World Cup success, and obviously we've got our own campaign that we're focused on here as well.
"We've known for a long time about [resting players] and I think like anything that comes from above at Rugby Australia, as long as you've got enough time to plan for it then it's on the Super Rugby franchises.
"We could have done it differently [deciding when to rest players], but I think it was well thought out and it was well explained to all the Super Rugby clubs. It's something that has been managed and you need to have fresh players for both Super Rugby and the Wallabies."
The Brumbies slipped from second to third after losing to the Force and they're now in a four-way battle with a trio of New Zealand teams to snatch a top-two finish to the year.
Just five points separate second (the Crusaders on 42 points) and fifth (the Hurricanes on 37 points) with two games left before the finals.
A top-two finish has been crucial in every season in Super Rugby history. It means avoiding travel for at least two weeks in the finals and puts teams in the frame to host the grand final.
"There are too many scenarios to start thinking about all of that. Of course behind the scenes we've looked into things like travel, but from a player's and coaching perspective, you just focus on this weekend. Nothing's changed," Larkham said.
Tom Hooper is set to retain his place in the starting second row alongside Frost, with Darcy Swain shifting back to the bench.
Jahrome Brown is also expected to be thrown into the openside flanker job for what will be just his third game of the season, while Lolesio rotates back into the chief playmaker role after starting last week on the bench.
It is hoped Neville will be fit for the last game of the regular season against the Melbourne Rebels next week after missing the past month of action.
White is also racing the clock to get back in time for the finals campaign before he leaves the club at the end of the season.
Rookie scrumhalf Klayton Thorn made his debut from the bench last week, and he has stayed in Canberra this week instead of joining the Australian under-20s squad on the Gold Coast.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
