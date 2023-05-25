This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It doesn't sit well. There's something a little off about our Prime Minister basking in the populist glory of another country's leader of dubious reputation at a rally of the latter's political supporters.
It was discordant when Scott Morrison did it in Ohio with Donald Trump and 1500 of the president's supporters in 2019. And it was unsettling when Anthony Albanese appeared at a packed stadium in Sydney alongside Indian PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday night.
Just like Trump, Modi stands accused of mistreating minorities, fuelling destructive nationalism, nobbling the opposition and cosying up to Russia when the rest of the world is repulsed by its behaviour.
And just like Morrison when he stood before that much smaller crowd in Ohio four years ago, Albanese looked a little too comfortable in the limelight he was sharing. The next day, he defended his attendance, saying it was not up to him to comment on India's internal affairs.
So, no comment then about Rahul Gandhi being expelled from India's parliament after a threadbare defamation conviction in Modi's home state of Gujarat. No comment about India continuing to buy Russian oil - at a huge discount - despite international sanctions after the Ukraine invasion. And no word about increasing concerns over the tightening of restrictions on journalists and activists, some of whom are, according to Human Rights Watch, languishing in jail on trumped up charges.
Here's some of what Amnesty International had to say about India under Modi in 2022: "Laws and policies that were passed without adequate public and legislative consultation eroded the rights of human rights defenders and religious minorities. The government selectively and viciously cracked down on religious minorities, and explicit advocacy of hatred by political leaders and public officials towards them was commonplace and went unpunished. Punitive demolitions of Muslim family homes and businesses were carried out with impunity."
All that is cast aside in the cold calculus of geopolitics. We rightly and publicly rail against China's treatment of Uyghurs but, with India, we look the other way when it comes to human rights abuses and the erosion of democracy. Worse, our PM acts as the MC at a political rally for a leader many regard as a tyrant.
As someone who has visited India many times, who lived there briefly as a child, who had an Indian stepfather and who has an abiding fondness for this great and complex nation, I couldn't help but be awed by the spectacle and colour of Modi's reception. But at the same time, there were deep misgivings about how we were fawning over a leader whose actions wouldn't pass any pub test here in Australia.
Shirley says: "It is anonymity that drives trolling. If people had to put their names to the disgusting things they say much less vitriol would be expressed. Platforms should demand names."
"Well said," says Heather. "Your summing-up of the Stan Grant/ABC debacle is exactly right in my opinion."
Helen says: "Thank you for your Stan Grant thoughts. I think the desire of trolls to be completely unaccountable for the impact of their actions is super problematic. Free speech is important but so is civility. The real point is that unless you are a total sociopath no one is immune to the impact of abuse. We're a species that likes to, at our core, feel connected and understood. I think everyone in the media/social media space needs to take responsibility for encouraging those who want to contribute to a discussion to make the contribution as their better self. Nuanced moderation would be a fine thing. And maybe even fact checking. Too much misinformation is escaping scrutiny - and we're all the poorer for it."
Tim thinks presenters need to step back a little: "Although horrified by the racist hatred engulfing Stan Grant, I think journalists and presenters would do better not to vent their personal positions on social media or anywhere else - in the interest of facilitating but not dominating calm discussion of difficult issues. The temptation to be hailed as a celebrity activist seems to overwhelm the professional restraint and distancing that you see, for example, in the respectful debates and interviews on French television."
Tom says: "This hour-long session before the coronation was only a trashing of the monarchy and of white Australians. Yes, what they were saying may be true, but it was the wrong program in the wrong place on that day. Treatment of Aboriginal people has been terrible with two cultures having different thoughts as to who 'owned' the land. Many people tuned into the ABC to watch the coronation of a new king. Stan Grant was not the only one who should be talked about. There were republicans and commentators who said as much as he did."
Bruce has praise for Fiona: "For me, Katauskas's cartoon - sewer discharge on the other side of the gap so the comfortable can ignore it - is even more impressive than usual."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
