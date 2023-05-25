Helen says: "Thank you for your Stan Grant thoughts. I think the desire of trolls to be completely unaccountable for the impact of their actions is super problematic. Free speech is important but so is civility. The real point is that unless you are a total sociopath no one is immune to the impact of abuse. We're a species that likes to, at our core, feel connected and understood. I think everyone in the media/social media space needs to take responsibility for encouraging those who want to contribute to a discussion to make the contribution as their better self. Nuanced moderation would be a fine thing. And maybe even fact checking. Too much misinformation is escaping scrutiny - and we're all the poorer for it."