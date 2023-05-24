The Canberra Open Space and Conservation Plan suggests vegetation corridors connecting The Pinnacles, Mount Painter, Aranda Bushland and Black Mountain to provide a safe a passageway for birds and other fauna.
To this end over 200 plants needed to be planted on the south-western slopes of Mount Painter.
This was organised by the (mostly aged) Friends of Mount Painter and the ACT rangers. The most wonderful thing though was the help from a team of RangerAssist volunteers.
Ten highly motivated and capable young people turned up in the early morning cold of last Sunday morning.
They carefully and lovingly planted these little plants helping their accompanying ranger and the Friends of Mt Painter group.
All the while we were being monitored from above by a pair of wedge-tailed eagles. It was hard physical work for three hours.
It was inspiring to work with these cheerful, able young people and their ranger leader. Unfortunately they left before we could formally thank them.
Thank you RangerAssist volunteers. We could not have done it without you.
I write in response to the excellent article by Ray Steinwall on Stan Grant ("Stan Grant did not invent anti-imperialism", canberratimes.com.au, May 24).
The similarities between the character assassination of Stan Grant and that of Julia Gillard are stark. One can feel the rage of white male privilege being challenged.
How dare a woman think she could be Prime Minister, how dare an Aboriginal man think he could be the host of Q&A on the national broadcaster?
I feel so ashamed of my fellow Australians.
When will we cut loose from the shackles of our colonial and paternalistic past and value all people for the skills and wisdom they bring us? Why are people seen and judged through the lens of gender, colour or race?
On a recent visit to your city my wife suffered a seizure and split her head in the resultant fall. The ambulance took her to emergency at Calvary hospital where the staff insisted on an overnight stay to diagnose the cause.
The diagnosis was an invasive brain tumour requiring prompt surgery. This has now been successfully completed.
The attention she received at Calvary was caring and complete and we are grateful for their efficiency.
We believe that a government takeover is certain to result in a lowering of service.
Norm Johnston seems unaware of the linkage between the China war and the Pacific war (Letters, May 24).
He says "The West did nothing to stop the invasion of China by Japan in the 1930s". But the West did, ultimately, impose crippling export embargos on vital commodities that would have forced the Japanese to withdraw from China.
Instead the Japanese launched the Pacific war in order to capture and secure the resources (particularly oil in Borneo and rubber and tin in Malaya) that the West refused to sell them, in order to complete the conquest of China.
He says we were fortunate so many Japanese troops were engaged in China. But without the China war there would have been no Pacific War. The allies were acutely aware of the need to keep China in the war, through (originally covert) air support, hazardous air supply, and under much deprivation, constructing a new supply road and pipelines to China.
Keeping the Japanese engaged in China was crucial to protecting the Soviet Union's rear, allowing it to concentrate on driving back the German invasion. [Stalin relied on earlier advice from spy Richard Sorge that the Japanese were not planning to attack the USSR when launching his counteroffensive in 1942].
Many of the deadliest battles of World War II were fought in the Soviet Union and China.
I'm a subscriber to The Canberra Times and in the past have always been proud of your independent and conscientious journalism.
But I don't understand why almost all of the stories about the takeover have been slanted against the ACT government. I've got no problems with those stories, but why aren't they balanced with pro-takeover stories?
Many people, like me, have been really concerned about the fact that the ACT government has a "public" hospital that apparently doesn't offer the full gamut of procedures and services because of its Catholic views.
This is not an anti-religious view, it's about not wanting any public hospitals to be run by organisations who's views determine the services they provide.
Why don't you have reporters interview Canberrans about their opinions and run that as a story?
You could also run a story on what the positives of the takeover could be for the health service. I'm sure you could find patients and doctors who have that view.
David Roth (Letters, May 14) appears confused concerning the difference between race and ethnicity. Ethnic and religious beliefs and customs are a social construct.
However, people of different races unquestionably have different physical appearance and susceptibility to diseases, and this is a result of genetic differences, not a social construct.
Apparently that truth is not politically correct. Even so, some experts in the field do tactfully point out that race exists, and that it is genetically determined.
David reasonably asserts that Aboriginal life expectancy may be lower because of a greater genetically based susceptibility to some diseases, though the truth and extent of this claim needs to be confirmed with research.
It also seems likely lifestyle factors such as poor diet, alcohol consumption, exercise and the like may also play a part, as recently suggested by Noel Whittaker.
That said, studying such connections may be difficult as it could be seen as an implied criticism.
Noel and David both suggest plausible reasons why Aboriginal life expectancy is poor.
If we really care about improving poor Aboriginal health, we need to dispense with political correctness, research all plausible reasons, and develop programs that can make an improvement.
Congratulations to Gary Ramage for his brilliant images of Grand Kyiv Ballet's principal dancer Mie Nagasawa on Lake Burley Griffin ("Lady of the distant lake", May 23, page 1).
Not only are they stunning images, they are the first ones I have seen taken in Australia during the company's current tour.
And Mie Nagasawa is a stunning dancer as well.
Our country is facing a barrage of militarism, including the recent The Canberra Times Defence Review.
Australia's current obsession with embedding ourselves ever more deeply in the world's most powerful war machine, that of the US, can only end in disaster.
The headings and advertisements alone invited the reader to wholeheartedly embrace practically every new bit of war preparation that's available, no matter the huge costs and risks.
The heading "Missiles: the key to deterring an enemy", perpetuates the dangerous myth that preparations for war prevent war, when they simply ramp up arms races that have the opposite effect.
On lethal autonomous weapons, while the ethical risks were acknowledged, Australia was given credit for addressing the "responsible" military uses of artificial intelligence, when in fact Australia has opposed global efforts for a ban on weapons systems where there is no human control over a decision to kill.
The page headed "Diplomacy key to Australia's Pacific efforts" had Defence Department pictures.
Is even our diplomacy being delivered by soldiers now?
Some semblance of balance to all this would be served by a 16-page "peace supplement". There's no shortage of material on ways to promote peace.
So the Rugby Australia board has joined the AFL and NRL in favour of the Voice. I now look forward to their response to other pressing issues.
Should we limit negative gearing? How do we solve poverty? Is allowing euthanasia the right path? Should we send boots into Ukraine? Will AI undermine true learning? Should we colonise Mars?
There is so much more for them to do.
It was not the ACT government which signed the contract with the Catholic Church to run Calvary as a public hospital ( Letters, May 24). It was the then Commonwealth government, as this was a decade before self government.
I don't see how the Indigenous Voice to Parliament will "re-racialise" Australia. Australia was always, and still is, a racist country. Stan Grant's treatment is the latest example. If the "no" vote wins that racism will be confirmed in the eyes of the world.
Maintain your nerve, Mr Barr. The separation of church and state must be non-negotiable.
An obituary for a certain R. Harris? Don't even think about it.
Thanks to Nicholas Stuart ("We need to choose the right fight", canberratimes.com.au, May 22) for his reminder of who we are and where we live. Rather than trying to become "America's best ally" and picking a fight with China, we need to to build close relationships with our neighbours through diplomacy and development assistance, including more action on climate.
I cannot believe that an experienced journalist like Crispin Hull can close a lengthy (and presumably well researched) article about the Russia/Ukraine war with the words "the enemy is not Russia or the Russians, but Putin..." What an insult to Russia and the Russians. Crispin, you have just lost a long-time admirer.
Let's not get too excited by the visit of the Indian premier. He presides over a country and a government that is openly hostile to Christian believers who are regularly murdered, discriminated against and falsely imprisoned.
That's great news that West Block will again be fitted out as office space. At last a decision to protect some Canberra heritage without turning it into a pub or apartments. Let's hope that the "Menzies' Desk" twin used by Electoral Commissioners when they worked there has been preserved.
Coalition opposition to housing legislation receives no attention. But the government blames the Greens for trying to improve the bill. When will the government show its capacity for proper negotiation?
Julian Assange is not a journalist. He is a dumper of classified material.
Why are the budgets still printed on paper (like the current Victorian one) when electronic copies are more environmentally friendly and easier to search?
