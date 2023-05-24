Canberrans are all these kookaburras as we cosy up against some cold mornings and freezing evenings.
Tuggeranong amateur photographer Simone Slater took this amazing shot in the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve at 4.45pm on Tuesday as the sun was going down behind the mountains.
And there are - count them - 14 kookaburras on the one branch, all cuddled up against the cold of the impending evening.
Simone, who has been pursuing photography in retirement, said she headed out to Tinbinbilla to try her luck at photographing some platypus or fungi in the reserve.
But when she looked up, she found something even better - the flock of kookaburras.
Simone says she "just got lucky".
"They were all crowded together. I had to get them from underneath because you couldn't get far enough back to take them," she said.
The kookaburras were near the ponds in The Sanctuary at Tidbinbilla.
"I was stunned that I got anything because there was really no light and I was right underneath and it was absolutely at the range of my telephoto," she said.
Simone posted the brilliant image to the Facebook page Canberra wildlife photography - her first time she had shared one of her photographs - and got an immediate reaction, with more than 300 likes.
"I try my best but I'm an absolute amateur," she said.
And she'll keep trying, with so much beautiful bush on her doorstep at Tuggeranong.
"It's good to take advantage of it," she said.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.