The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Fourteen kookaburras cosy up on one branch at Tidbinbilla as temperatures drop

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated May 24 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 14 kookaburras on a branch in the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve. Photo by Simone Slater
The 14 kookaburras on a branch in the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve. Photo by Simone Slater

Canberrans are all these kookaburras as we cosy up against some cold mornings and freezing evenings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.