Times Past: May 26, 1992

Before there was the fast paced internet we know today, and before there was the ability to have live updates every other minute via social media, if you wanted to watch international sport, you had to stay up and watch it at all sorts of odd hours from midnight into the early morning. This was the case for a Canberra family in 1992.
There was no chance of the Zelic family in Gowrie getting to bed after they had watched eldest son Ned putting Australian soccer on the road to the Barcelona Olympics.
Ned's mother Zora, said she and husband Frank with siblings Katie, 18, and Ivan, 14, had gone wild with delight as Ned had scored the crucial second goal against Holland in the Olympic qualifying series.
The only exception was Lucy, 5, who had nodded off. "When she heard us cheering she woke up and said 'What, has he scored again?'," Zora said.
Indeed he had - and the 2-2 draw that resulted was enough to put Australia through on the rule that away goals count double. The previous match in Sydney was drawn 1-1. From then on the phone rang continuously through the night.
"There was no question of us getting to bed," Zora said. "We were getting congratulations from all over Australia and overseas. One from my sister in Croatia who had been watching the game on television there."
But the most important call came about 3am from an emotionally exhausted but triumphant Ned.
The family hoped they would be able to offer congratulations in person but they were not sure when Ned would be back in Canberra. Zora had resigned herself to the fact that her son would be living the next few years overseas.
"It is sad, but soccer has been everything to him, his life... he must follow his dream," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.