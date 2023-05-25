The Canberra Times
Times Past: May 26, 1992

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
May 26 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on May 26, 1992.
The front page of The Canberra Times on May 26, 1992.

Before there was the fast paced internet we know today, and before there was the ability to have live updates every other minute via social media, if you wanted to watch international sport, you had to stay up and watch it at all sorts of odd hours from midnight into the early morning. This was the case for a Canberra family in 1992.

