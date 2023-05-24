The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Canberra Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty joins National Simultaneous Storytime at Gungahlin Library

By Grace Dudley
May 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It takes something really special to engross a crowd of five-year-olds in a story - but Raiders star Jamal Fogarty captivated them with ease.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.