It takes something really special to engross a crowd of five-year-olds in a story - but Raiders star Jamal Fogarty captivated them with ease.
The children gathered around him on the floor at Gungahlin Library were absolutely enthralled as the NRL player read the story The Speedy Sloth. It's about a sloth who runs in a race but who stays happy even though he doesn't win.
The children's enthusiasm shone out as they eagerly awaited each turn of the page - and as the Raiders halfback autographed a ball for three-year-old Isaac Hudson.
Fogarty said the National Simultaneous Storytime event was important for families, promoting reading and storytelling in the whole community.
"It's important, not only for them but for us to get out and about, and to show these young kids and their parents that we're not just the guys that they see on TV," he said.
Fogarty said his favourite book was Wombat Stew by Marcia K Vaughan. He had fond memories of it in school. It had enchanted him just as he was enchanting the kids at Gungahlin Library.
The event was organised by the Australian Library and Information Association.
National Simultaneous Storytime involves libraries, schools, pre-schools and childcare centres across Australia holding readings of the same book at the same time.
The branch manager of Libraries ACT, Shane Cummings, said that guest speakers like Fogarty engage children.
"You could see it on their faces. They were very happy to have someone of Jamal's stature reading to them," Mr Cummings said.
"So, there is definitely a correlation between these events and fostering lifelong readers."
The book being read across the nation this year was The Speedy Sloth by Australian author Lauren Young. She and her book promote the message that winning isn't everything. Enjoyment and participation are also important.
Fogarty said the book sends an important message to children that is not only relevant in sport, but in life in general.
"There are always going to be people on the outside saying you're not smart enough, you're not fast enough, you're not big enough, you're too small," he said.
"But if it's something that you really love, and something you really want to do, then there's no reason why you can't do it."
