Department says fmr attorney-general Christian Porter has access to 'privileged' info in $300bn Clive Palmer claim

By Adrian Rollins
May 25 2023 - 5:30am
Officials from the Attorney-General's Department have confirmed that former attorney-general Christian Porter had access to "confidential and privileged" information about a $300 billion damages claim being pursued by Clive Palmer against the federal government.

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

