Million Paws Walk on this Sunday

The Million Paws Walk in Canberra is hoped to be back to its pre-pandemic glory days when dogs and their owners walk to raise money for the RSPCA.
The walk starts on the Patrick White Lawns outside the National Library, on the southern shores of Lake Burley Griffin, on Sunday morning.
Registration opens at 9am and the walk will kick off at 11am. After the walk, stick around to enjoy food, music, retail stalls, prizes and more. Buy your tickets beforehand at www.millionpawswalk.com.au
