The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Reconciliation Day at the National Arboretum

Updated May 24 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kids enjoying Reconciliation Day at the National Arboretum in 2021. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos
Kids enjoying Reconciliation Day at the National Arboretum in 2021. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

The National Arboretum will host a range of events on the public holiday on Monday to celebrate Reconciliation Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.