Reconciliation Day at the National Arboretum

The National Arboretum will host a range of events on the public holiday on Monday to celebrate Reconciliation Day.
The day's activities reflect the National Reconciliation Week 2023 theme Be a Voice for Generations and will run from 10am to 3pm.
There will be a smoking ceremony at 10am, bush tucker demonstrations from 10am to noon and an exhibition of portraits telling the stories of the leaders of reconciliation in the community.
And a sea of hands, symbolising reconciliation and created by local school children, will also be on display during the day.
There will also be story-telling, dances and music as well as a range of food and drink.
Free shuttle buses will also run throughout the day from the city interchange and the arboretum. They will leave every 30 minutes from stop 3002 on London Circuit (in front of Mooseheads).
Limited parking will be available at the arboretum.
