The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

ABC 'worried' about First Nations staff ahead of Voice referendum

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated May 24 2023 - 8:13pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ABC leadership didn't expect "the level of racism" presenter Stan Grant would be subjected to following the ABC's coronation coverage, and will put additional support in place for staff reporting on this year's referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.