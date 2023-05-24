The Canberra Times
Three-car crash on Hindmarsh Drive and Ainsworth Street

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
Updated May 24 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 6:04pm
Emergency services are on the scene of a three-car crash. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
There was a three-car crash on the westbound lane of Hindmarsh Drive at the intersection of Ainsworth Street at approximately 6pm Wednesday May 24.

