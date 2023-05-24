There was a three-car crash on the westbound lane of Hindmarsh Drive at the intersection of Ainsworth Street at approximately 6pm Wednesday May 24.
There were no reported injuries according to emergency services.
Emergency services have cleared the scene and traffic has resumed to normal.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
