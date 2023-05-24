A 95-year-old woman who was Tasered in her Cooma nursing home last week has died.
A short time earlier it was revealed a police officer will be charged with assault and grievous bodily harm offences over the incident. It is understood those charges could now be upgraded.
Clare Nowland spent the past week in Cooma Hospital. Her family believed she fell under the force of the electric charge from the Taser, and hit her head, causing serious injury, including a fractured skull and a brain bleed.
Police have previously described body cam footage of the incident as "confronting". It is said to show Mrs Nowland had been walking slowly using a walker while holding a knife when the officer fired his Taser.
She died about the same time it was announced the officer was facing charges.
"Mrs Nowland passed away peacefully in hospital just after 7pm this evening, surrounded by family and loved ones who have requested privacy during this sad and difficult time," police said in a statement.
"Our thoughts and condolences remain with those who were lucky enough to know, love, and be loved by Mrs Nowland during a life she led hallmarked by family, kindness and community."
Earlier in the evening, NSW police said the 33-year-old senior constable from the Monaro police district was issued a notice to attend court.
Earlier, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the man will be charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.
"This matter is now before the courts and there is little more that I can say other than that the Nowland family have been informed of this development and our thoughts and prayers are with Mrs Nowland and her family this evening," she said about 6.50pm.
"I would also like to take the opportunity to thank the detectives who worked around the clock on this to get to this point within seven days of that nasty incident involving Mrs Nowland and the serious charges now before the court."
She said it had been traumatic for everyone in the NSW police force.
The officer will appear in Cooma local court on Wednesday, July 5.
He remained suspended from duty with pay, and police said investigations into the incident would continue.
People in Cooma said Mrs Nowland was very well liked in the town. She had worked at the local branch of Vinnies. Before the incident, prayers had been said for her at St Patrick's church.
At the age of 80, she did a sky dive to celebrate her birthday. Her pluckiness was given a lot of publicity nationally, with pictures of the octogenarian soaring through the atmosphere.
Father Mark said: "Clare Nowland has been here for many years, she is a wonderful parishioner here at St Patrick's Family Parish.
"I've visited her at the nursing home - I sat with her last at her bedside last week.
"I just can't imagine it - the shock of it is the age of the lady - she is frail and aged."
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
