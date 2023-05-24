A police officer will be charged with assault and grievous bodily harm offences after allegedly Tasering a 95-year-old woman in a Cooma nursing home last week.
The 33-year-old senior constable from the Monaro police district was issued a notice to attend court, NSW police said on Wednesday evening.
The man will be charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said investigators had "worked around the clock on this to get to this point within seven days of that nasty incident involving Mrs Nowland and the serious charges".
The police officer will appear in Cooma local court on Wednesday, July 5.
Police said the officer remained suspended from duty with pay and that investigations into the incident continue.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb is due to address the media in Sydney on Thursday night.
Clare Nowland, 95, was hit with a Taser at an aged care facility in the early hours of Wednesday last week, after she allegedly failed to drop the knife.
More to come.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
