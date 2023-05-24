The Canberra Times
Police officer to be charged over Tasering 95-year-old woman in Cooma

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
May 24 2023
A police officer will be charged with assault and grievous bodily harm offences after allegedly Tasering a 95-year-old woman in a Cooma nursing home last week.

