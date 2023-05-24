An estimates discussion on funding for safety initiatives in the Northern Territory descended into shouting between Senator Lidia Thorpe and Northern Territory senator Malarndirri McCarthy.
"How much are you paying the police in Northern Territory from black money?" Senator Thorpe asked during Senate Finance and Public Administration Committee estimates.
National Indigenous Australians Agency chief operating officer Rachael Jackson said $14.2 million was provided for high visibility police law and enforcement operations and $10 million for justice reinvestment initiatives in central Australia.
Senator Thorpe said she was "so violated from that answer".
"I'm so disgusted. When the Northern Territory police get $14 million, when our youth services are struggling. How can you let this happen, Senator McCarthy?" Senator Thorpe asked.
Senator McCarthy, who is also Assistant Minister for Indigenous Australians, was not impressed.
"Senator Thorpe, I have said that we've invested $25 million for those organisations, which include the ones that you've spoken about. And how dare you, when we have First Nations people working in the police force..." she said.
Senator Thorpe interrupted, saying "disgusting" and "are you protecting the police?".
"I'm telling you that we also have First Nations police who are doing their best to improve the situation across the Northern Territory," Senator McCarthy said.
"Police are police, it doesn't matter what colour you are," Senator Thorpe said. "Shame on you"
Senator McCarthy snapped back, "No, shame on you."
"You're a disgrace to the Senate and you're a disgrace to your people," Senator McCarthy said.
Both senators later withdrew comments and Senator Thorpe marched out of estimates with the words "no wonder the Northern Territory is a mess" and "disgrace".
READ MORE:
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.