There are many modern drinks that use the iconic martini glass to justify using martini in their name - however, they bear little resemblance to the original cocktail. An appletini is vodka blended with apple juice, apple cider or apple brandy, while the "French martini" consists of vodka, pineapple juice and raspberry liqueur. The TV show Sex and the City popularised the "flirtini", containing vodka, champagne and pineapple juice.