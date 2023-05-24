Flights at Canberra Airport have resumed as normal following delays on Thursday morning after reported temporary closures of the airspace due to an electrical fault.
A spokesperson from Airservices Australia has said there was no longer an issue.
"Airservices Australia has this morning experienced an electrical fault at our Canberra Airport Tower which has impacted our radio frequencies," they said.
They said electricians were on site to rectify the issue, and they report it has now been restored.
Canberra Airport CEO Stephen Byron said planes are now arriving and departing on time again, following delays this morning.
He said the airport hadn't experienced anything like this before, saying it was completely "out of the blue".
The electrical difficulties stalled flights for around two hours, he said.
Early risers were told "no one is going anywhere" on the 6am flight before being asked to disembark the plane, one commuter reported.
They were told to grab their baggage and wait in the terminal for further updates, the person said.
It is understood all planes were grounded at the time.
Two flights reportedly managed to depart on Thursday morning, both Link Airways flights to Wollongong and Sydney.
It is understood two Qantas flights were cancelled.
A loud speaker announcement within the terminal said at the time the airspace closure was due to "technical difficulties with one of the radars in the Canberra area".
Sara writes about general Canberra news.
