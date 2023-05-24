So Wednesday's estimates were a bit spicy, with a late "heated exchange" between senators keeping you all reading into the night.
On top of that, the federal government has referred the PricewaterhouseCoopers tax breach matter to the Australian Federal Police to consider. Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil told ABC radio this morning that it may be legally difficult for the government to get out of its PwC contracts, but that it is doing "everything [it] can to make sure there is accountability here".
Earlier in the week we discovered the Voice referendum is prompting Australians to enrol to vote in record numbers, with the Australian Electoral Commission reporting an "extraordinary enrolment rate" of 97.2 per cent. Elsewhere, Home Affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo assured everyone that Australia does not run an "inhumane" refugee policy, saying "we don't just lock people up and forget about them."
That followed Monday's thoughts on ChatGPT, details of staff moving offices, concerns about lobbyists' access to Parliament passes, lots on PwC and much more.
We're back for more with day four.
Next we'll hear from the Office for Women, Australian Public Service Commission, and the Australian Federal Police.
