The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Bel Powley avoided period pieces, but A Small Light is no 'dusty historical drama'

By Meredith Blake
May 27 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For Bel Powley, pictured on set with Margot Frank, A Small Light proved a moving and personal role. Picture Disney+
For Bel Powley, pictured on set with Margot Frank, A Small Light proved a moving and personal role. Picture Disney+

Bel Powley isn't one of those English actors who is forever starring in period pieces and stuffy literary adaptations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.