"Jobs where everything falls into place only happen every few years, if ever, in an actor's career," Powley said. "For me, the two times that has happened was Diary, where I felt fully connected to the character and fulfilled by the job. Every box was ticked. I'd so been searching for it since. I've had many incredible experiences, but not one that's, like, fully formed, until I did A Small Light. But oh, my God, I got it again."